Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire at Euro 2020 this summer.

Portugal as a team haven't performed to the standard many expected of them, but the country's talisman has been a cut above his colleagues.

The 36-year-old is the tournament's top goalscorer with five after netting two penalties in the 2-2 draw against France on Wednesday evening.

His second spot kick saw him equal Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals and it's only a matter of time before Ronaldo strikes again to take top spot in the standings outright.

The Juventus forward's latest goalscoring achievement with Portugal is undoubtedly his finest, but there are a few others that are nearly as eye-catching.

Below, we've provided Ronaldo's 10 most impressive international records and it really is hard to believe that they all belong to one outrageously gifted footballer.

Ronaldo's international goalscoring records

Joint-highest goalscorer in the history of international football (109 goals)

Most goals in European Championship history (14 goals)

Most goals at World Cups and European Championships combined (21 goals)

Most goals in European Championship qualifiers (31 goals)

European player with the most goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers (31 goals)

Most international hat-tricks (9)

Most different national teams scored against (43)

Oldest player to score a hat-trick at a FIFA World Cup (33 years & 130 days vs Spain in 2018)

Most European Championships scored in (5) Most consecutive international tournaments scored in (12: x5 European Championship, x4 World Cup, x2 UEFA Nations League, x1 FIFA Confederations Cup)

What more can you say, eh? We're beginning to run out of superlatives to describe Ronaldo to be honest.

He's combined longevity and prolificacy on the international stage in a way that almost defies description.

And despite turning 36 back in February, Ronaldo is still as good as ever and looks as if he could get close to 150 goals for Portugal before he hangs up his boots.

As well as scoring for fun on the international stage, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has won a European Championship and the inaugural UEFA Nations League with his country.

Is it time to officially label Ronaldo as the international GOAT?

