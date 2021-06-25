Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: How much will tickets cost?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two former World Strongman Champions Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson are facing each other in the boxing ring.

Despite the two not having a lot of experience in the world of boxing, this is sure to be an exciting fight, and it is highly anticipated by many fans.

The fight, dubbed as the ‘Heaviest Boxing Match In History’, is sure to be a good spectacle, and what makes it even better is the fact that the two have some history and there is no love lost between them.

A lot of fans from both the boxing and weightlifting world will be wanting to get involved and will be wanting to see the event live rather than at home.

How much will tickets for the fight cost?

With it being revealed that people wanting to go and watch the fight can buy tickets from July 5th, many are hoping that they can attend the event.

However, the only frustrating thing is that due to the tickets not being on sale yet, the price is yet to be known. When we do know the details around the price, we will provide you with all the latest updates.

The fight is expected to be very even, as Hall has not ever had a professional boxing fight, while Bjornsson - better known as Thor - has lost his only ever fight in the sport.

The prices of tickets vary massively for fights, depending on who is fighting, where the event is held and what is at stake.

Sometimes the cheapest prices can be around £50, but the seats won’t be that great, while the most expensive can cost thousands.

It makes sense to see the two fighting each other. Their feud started when Bjornsson was deemed to have bent his legs, which is against the rules and ended in Hall being crowned as the champion in a former Strongman competition.

When the pair clash inside the boxing ring, it is certain to be explosive and a knockout is likely.

