Redfall: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Xbox, PS5 And Everything You Need To Know

After so long, Redfall was finally showcased to the world during E3 2021 and the excitement is ramping up.

But just in case you're unaware, it is a brand new cooperative adventure game that Arkane Studios are developing, alongside gaming giants Bethesda. But while both appear to be collaborating on Deathloop, that is not the only project they have been working on.

Open world titles appear to be increasing in popularity in recent years, and Redfall will look to join that market with their hero-based vampire-slaying game that looks to take back an island town, called Redfall, that has come under the attack and control by blood-sucking creatures from out of this world.

To defeat them (via Bethesda), and trapped in Massachusetts with just a few survivors, heroes can be selected with special abilities for players to take the vampires down.

The game's developers added that these are not the typical vampires that you used to see in cartoons, but those of a "bigger and badder" nature with powerful capabilities of their own as a result of a failed science experiment.

Here is everything you need to know about Redfall:

Latest News

Any news on GiveMeSport regarding Redfall will be posted here.

Release Date

Redfall is currently preparing for a summer 2022 release. But as we've seen with Deathloop, we're expecting this to be pushed back and the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the gaming industry cannot be underestimated.

Once a precise date is announced by Arkane, it will be posted here.

Gameplay

Games under the Arkane umbrella have made their name due to their wonderfully crafted and intriguing storylines with their single-player game modes. However, it appears that they have moved away from their routes and provided a focus on co-op gameplay.

Via Bethesda's website, they describe the game as a "legacy of carefully crafted worlds and love of creative game mechanics."

They added that Redfall "blends single- and multiplayer options seamlessly, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up with up to three friends for four-player co-op."

It sounds incredibly similar to what we have seen from the Left 4 Dead series over the years and with Back 4 Blood set to be released before Redfall, it will be interesting to see how the two games compare.

Any gaming features that Redfall contains will be added here in due course.

Redfall Trailer

Here is the Redfall trailer that was revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021:

Will Redfall be available for both Xbox and PlayStation?

To put it simply, no. Unfortunately not.

Due to the exclusivity deal that Bethesda signed with Xbox (Deathloop being the exception to the rule), none of their titles will be available on any Sony platform for the foreseeable future.

This may be disappointing to hear for PlayStation players, but we are sure that more exciting titles will be heading your way in the coming months off the back of E3 2021.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News