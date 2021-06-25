Jon Jones has put Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis and the rest of the UFC heavyweight division on notice.

Jones (26-1, 1 NC), 33, of Rochester, New York, has been hard at work in the gym as he bulks up for his highly-anticipated heavyweight debut after relinquishing his UFC light-heavyweight title.

And 'Bones' looks absolutely stacked for his comeback fight - arguably the best shape of his life as he prepares for the biggest challenge of his career.

He took to social media to talk a bit about the process behind his remarkable body transformation as well as providing his fans with an update on his plans for the future.

"Only God knows what this heavyweight journey is going to look like," Jones wrote on Twitter. "I've always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships.

"I'm taking zero damage and getting better every day, future Bones business will be nuts."

"Of course you don't willingly take punches from anyone," he added, in response to a Twitter user questioning why he would want to share the Octagon with Francis Ngannou.

"Think about how many people rampage [Quinton Jackson] knocked out before facing me, Dominic [sic] Reyes knocked out everyone before me, Gus was a knock out machine, none of them could do it. DC, OSP you name them. Same story."

In many ways, Jones does have a valid point; Quinton Jackson, the man who took the nickname of 'Rampage' during his heyday, is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of his generation, while Alexander Gustafsson had finished five of his eight UFC fights before they eventually met in the main event of UFC 165 in September 2013.

That being said, Ngannou (16-3), 34, of Batie, Cameroon, is a almost completely different kettle of fish, considering his punching power has previously been compared to being hit by a Ford Escort.

Ngannou has recorded finishes in each of his past five UFC fights, including a second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

However, that's exactly why Jones isn't leaving anything to chance, as he insists that he is taking the next step of his career very seriously.

He continued: "I know lots of them do, that's why I'm not going to allow anyone to rush me. Becoming a heavy weight [sic] is a serious process.

"Not many people understand what it takes to do it the right way. I'll be back when I'm good and ready.

"It would definitely hurt my speed and cardio if I was to try and rush the process. Achieving greatness isn't something that's done overnight, it takes patience and consistency sometimes.

"Right now my biggest fight is in the gym day by day. Getting more gold will come later."

