It's time to get down to business folks, the knockout stages are upon us.

After a dramatic Euro 2020 group stage, the round of 16 stage is all set wit some mighty clashes set to go down between some of Europe's heavyweight nations.

England welcome Germany to Wembley in what might be the pick of litter but the blockbuster clash between Belgium and Portugal could give it a run for its money.

At this point there is no room for error, with every mistake bearing the possibility of being fatal for the hopes of your nation.

With such high stakes also comes the ominous spectre of the much-dreaded lottery that is a major tournament penalty shootout.

While the business of taking a penalty, even in the most benign scenarios, can be nerve jangling - the intense, long walk to the penalty spot during with World Cup or European Championship on the line is enough to crush even the greatest of characters.

However, while no player ever wants to be involved in football's greatest leveller, you simply can't deny that there is nothing quite like a shootout for supreme entertainment value.

We all remember where we were when we watched some of the most famous penalties and shootouts in major tournaments but, the real question is how well do you remember those moments?

From Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final to Gareth Southgate's infamous spot kick in 1996, now is your chance to prove you are the ultimate penalty wizard.

We've given you 18 of some of the most iconic penalties ever taken at a major tournament and your job is to simply pick out exactly where those penalties were placed.

Some of them were missed, others were lashed home, some were brilliantly saved and to throw a cat among the proverbial, we have a bonus question for you at the end.

You might never be involved in an actual major tournament penalty shootout, so why not give our quiz (the next best thing) a try?

1 of 18 The ultimate penalty quiz: Where was this penalty placed? (Andrea Pirlo v Eng 2012) A B C D

