Apex Legends: Season 10: Release Date, Patch Notes, Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass and Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends Season 10 is soon approaching and gaming fans will want to know all of the details surrounding the new gameplay.

Season 9 has been a huge success, and new character Valkyrie has brought some fresh content to the battle royale game.

Fans are still enjoying Season 9, yet players can't help but look towards a new season when they play the game.

If Season 10 follows in a similar pattern to Season 9, Apex fans will be in for a real treat when it is released.

Release Date

With the current battle pass due to end on August 2nd 2021, it is believed that Season 10 will be available for all to play either late on August 2nd, or on August 3rd.

The battle pass always refreshes per season, so this is a pretty logical way to work out when a new season comes out.

Patch Notes

Typically, the patch notes will be released close to a season coming out, and with over a month still to go, we are still waiting for these to come out.

When they are released, we will provide you with all of the information here.

Legend

Like we said before, Season 9 brought a new Legend in Valkyrie, and when a new season comes out, a new legend does too.

Therefore, we will most likely be seeing a new legend come to the game in Season 10. This information, however, is not known for now, but we will give updates when they happen.

Trailer

One of the most exciting things in the build up in a season is the trailer that Apex releases around a new season. It reveals new legends, skins, and possible map changes.

Developers Respawn do a great job with these trailers and normally they involve a very good back story. The trailer will be available right here when it comes out.

Ranked Rewards

In Ranked Series, players will be rewarded with badges, gun charms, and dive trails that match the highest tier earned that Series.

We can expect to see different rewards for season 10, so make sure to check back here regularly to find the latest developments.

Battle Pass

If you are a regular Apex Legends player, then you will easily complete all 100 levels of the battle pass when they come out.

In the battle pass, players will find store credit, weapons skins, one-liners, legend skins and more.

Battle Pass details are not out yet, but from the moment they are, everything you can unlock in each level will be revealed here.

