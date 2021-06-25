West Ham transfer news: Irons want £30m star despite Euro 2020 nightmare

West Ham want to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral this summer, as reported by Juve Live.

What's the latest transfer news involving Demiral?

It has been reported that West Ham are one of two Premier League clubs, along with Everton, who are showing serious interest in the 23-year-old.

Juventus are open to selling Demiral, but only if a potential suitor is able to match their asking price of at least €35m (£30m).

What were Demiral's stats in 2020/21?

Due to a combination of injuries and slipping down the pecking order, Demiral was limited to just 15 top-flight appearances in 2020/21 for the Italian giants.

When he did play, he was never on the losing side in the league. The centre-back was given further opportunities to impress in cup competitions as he featured in five Champions League matches, and played both legs of Juventus' Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan. The side went on to win the domestic cup competition last month when they saw off Atalanta 2-1 in the final.

How did Demiral fare at the Euros?

He may have rarely let Juventus down this season, but Demiral's first experience of a major championships with Turkey will not be one that he remembers fondly.

Playing at the heart of the defence, Demiral started the tournament disastrously by scoring an own goal in a 3-0 defeat to Italy on the opening night.

This cost him his place in the team for the next game, and although he was introduced at the break, he could not prevent Turkey slipping to another loss, this time at the hands of Wales.

Senol Gunes' men still had a slim chance of making the knockout stages heading into their final match, but they were swatted aside 3-1 by Switzerland, meaning that the side exited the competition without any points, and having conceded eight goals in three fixtures.

Would Demiral solve an imminent problem facing David Moyes?

He certainly could.

Fabian Balbuena is set to depart the club next week when his contract expires, which will leave Moyes with just three first-team centre-backs to choose from heading into next season - Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna.

Having so few options in a crucial position would be difficult enough if West Ham were just competing domestically next year, but they are also set to play in the Europa League, which means more matches and less recovery time throughout the campaign.

Therefore, he must bring in another defender to ease the burden on his current squad members. Demiral could be just the player that Moyes needs.

While his performances at the Euros suggest that he is not the finished article yet, Demiral has shown plenty of promise over the last two years at Juventus, and has proven that he deserves to be given the chance to play regularly at the highest level.

He requires a run of games under his belt, and West Ham may be able to offer him that, which could see him continue to improve and develop into a defender that flourishes in east London for years to come.

