F1 2021 Video Game: Price revealed

Players and racers across the world are patiently waiting for lights out as F1 2021 is expected to drop this summer.

Codemasters will be teaming up with Electronic Arts (EA) for the first time after they were bought out for a staggering $1.2 billion (£859 million) last year, meaning for a potentially more exciting game on the horizon.

Described as a “next-generation racing experience”, F1 2021 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, Playstation 4 and Xbox One as Codemasters look to provide an innovative new edge to virtual motorsport.

The game is jam-packed with new content that will even attract the casual racer, which has been one of the criticisms over the years that it has been too serious for aspects of the market to enjoy. Check out what is featured here.

As always, the game will look to replicate the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with the likes of Aston Martin on the grid for the first time in decades and the new driver line-ups in their respective cars and newly designed liveries.

F1 2021 Video Game Price

Like F1 2020, there are two versions of the game that players will be able to purchase and take advantage of additional in-game currency to spend on race suits, helmets, car designs, emotes and poses.

Standard Edition

Priced at £59.99, The standard edition of the game will be available to buy on 16th July 2021 and EA’s official website lists the following benefits:

The entire F1® 2021 game

Braking Point Content Pack

Celebrate the release of F1® 2021 with exclusive in-game items inspired by the fictional stars of the new ‘Braking Point’ story experience. Equip them to race as Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson, and Casper Akkerman:

Character avatar | Car livery | Suit | Gloves | Helmet | Victory radio voices

5,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

Digital Deluxe Edition



Of course, spending a little bit more money gets you even more exclusive items that you would not receive in the standard edition. As well as accessing the game three days early before its official release, EA have listed the following perks that you can get for £74.99.

The entire F1® 2021 game

My Team Icons Pack

Seven iconic drivers to enhance your ‘My Team’ game experience

Exclusive in-game customisation items:

Car livery | Suit | Gloves | Helmet | Victory radio call

Braking Point Content Pack

Celebrate the release of F1® 2021 with exclusive in-game items inspired by the fictional stars of the new ‘Braking Point’ story experience. Equip them to race as Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson, and Casper Akkerman:

Character avatar | Car livery | Suit | Gloves | Helmet | Victory radio voices

18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

