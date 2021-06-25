Jack Grealish's stock in the footballing world has been on the rise for quite some time now.

Aston Villa's captain and talisman has evolved into one of the finest playmakers on the planet in recent years, with 2020/21 his finest season to date.

In his 26 Premier League appearances, the fleet-footed Englishman netted six goals and contributed 12 assists.

He's a special talent and unsurprisingly, Europe's elite have been eyeing up a move for him for a while.

Manchester City are knowingly keen on adding him to their star-studded squad and it seems their dream of signing Grealish will become a reality this summer.

The Daily Mail report that Pep Guardiola's side will confirm a £100 million move for Grealish after he has finished playing for England at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

Talks between City and Villa are said to have progressed rapidly and they've now agreed on a humungous deal.

The fee of £100 million for Grealish will comfortably be a British transfer record and amazingly, City are still eager to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane after completing the nine-figure transfer.

If the Premier League champions manage to pull of both transfers for next season, they will be an even more terrifying prospect to play against.

Grealish, Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden in the same XI with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez as back-up options? That's just not fair at all.

The loss of Grealish will be a huge blow for Villa, however, it's far from all doom and gloom for Dean Smith's side.

Yes, they will be losing their best player, but they will be receiving an enormous sum of cash to reinvest in their talented squad.

They've also already signed a player who can go some way to filling Grealish's boots in the form of Emiliano Buendia.

