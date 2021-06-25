Nottingham Forest transfer news: Update emerges regarding Reds-linked ace's future

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to put their disappointing 2020/21 campaign behind them this summer by drafting in some players who are capable of taking the Championship by storm.

Whereas manager Chris Hughton has decided to part ways with a number of senior players in recent weeks, he has yet to make any additions to his squad.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the 62-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division having previously guided Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to promotion.

Therefore, Hughton ought to be confident in his ability to spot a player who has all the credentials needed to thrive at this level.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to Forest is Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon earlier this month revealed that the Reds were one of a number of Championship clubs who were tracking the situation at the bet365 Stadium.

Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are also understood to be interested in Clucas whilst West Bromwich Albion recently joined the race for his signature.

In a fresh update concerning the 30-year-old's future, it has been revealed that Stoke are seemingly open to part ways with him.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters are set to sanction Clucas' exit in the coming days as they look to cut costs heading into next season.

The midfielder experienced a frustrating campaign with Stoke as he was limited to just 26 appearances in all competitions due to his struggles with injury.

With Clucas' current deal set to expire next year, the Potters may feel as if it is time to bring his stint at the club to an end as this summer represents the final opportunity that they will have to secure a sizeable fee.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Considering that Stoke are now willing to cut ties with Clucas, it will be intriguing to see whether Forest decide to up their pursuit of the midfielder.

Despite his lack of game-time last season, the former Mansfield Town man was still able to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 in the second-tier.

Having played 141 games in this particular division during his career, Clucas knows exactly what it takes to succeed and thus would be a good addition to Forest's squad.

However, with the Reds facing a great deal of competition for his signature from other second-tier sides, Hughton will need to act quickly if he is indeed looking to make a move.

