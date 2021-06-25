Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Euro 2020 group stage came to a close on Wednesday evening.

It was a sensational 13 days of footballing action, with some of the finest footballers on the planet doing what they do best - especially Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal superstar scored yet another brace on the final match day of the opening round in a 2-2 draw against France in Budapest.

That double means Ronaldo is the leading scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals, two more than any other player.

Unsurprisingly, the 36-year-old is currently the highest-rated forward at the tournament and is part of WhoScored's 'Team of the Group Stage'.

There are certainly a few surprises in their stats-based XI, though.

England, France, Spain, Germany, Wales and Sweden all fail to have a single player included in the team, with Holland the dominant force.

WhoScored's XI features four members of Frank de Boer's squad, while Belgium have three representatives as well.

Check out the XI in full for yourself:

Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are the quartet of Dutch players to make the cut.

Belgian trio Dedryck Boyata, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku feature alongside them, with Italian pair Manuel Locatelli and Leonardo Spinazzola both earning spots in the XI too.

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is the only player to make the team from a country eliminated at the group stage of Euro 2020.

So there you have it, an XI that shows why Holland, Belgium and Italy are being touted by many as potential winners of the tournament.

Belgium and Italy will come face-to-face in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 if they defeat Portugal and Austria in their respective last-16 ties.

As for Holland, they've been drawn into the 'easier' side of the knockout stage and if they beat Czech Republic on Sunday, they will face the winner of Wales vs Denmark.

