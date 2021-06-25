Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Miesha Tate is in incredible shape ahead of her return to the UFC.

The former bantamweight champion, who had a storied rivalry with Ronda Rousey, will make her octagon comeback on the 17th of July against Marion Reneau, who is currently on a four-fight losing streak.

Tate has not fought competitively since November 2016, in a losing effort against Raquel Pennington. However, she has her sights firmly set on redemption and by her own admission has trained harder than ever before.

“I’ve never been in this good of shape,” said Tate on Instagram.

“I’ve never taken my job more seriously. I have tools and resources never available to me before.

"Everything is on the line. My body has done the most incredible things but the best is yet to come! This is going to be a HOT 2nd run, I’m hitting the ground running.”

During her hiatus from fighting, Tate has had two children with fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez- which makes her newly obtained physique all the more commendable.

With two new mouths to feed serving as motivation, Tate could foreseeably go on to challenge for the UFC bantamweight title once again, but current champion Amanda Nunes, whom she has already suffered a defeat against, could take some shifting.

Between April 2014 and March 2015, Tate put together an impressive run of five consecutive wins, including victories against the likes of Holly Holm and Liz Carmouche.

But Tate’s most notable battles came against Olympic judoka Ronda Rousey, who she fought in both Strikefroce and the UFC.

At the time, Rousey was undefeated and put all her opponents away with her signature armbar with seemingly minimal effort.

Tate, although not able to get the better of Rousey, pushed her father than any of her other opponents and their rivalry was one of the most well renowned in UFC history.

Elsewhere in the UFC world Conor McGregor is preparing for his third bout against Dustin Poirier.

The pair first fought back in 2014, where McGregor would win comprehensively via TKO in the first round. Poirier would then return the favour in January, stopping the Notorious one in the second round.

On the 10th of July McGregor and Poirier will headline UFC 264 in what will be the final chapter of their trilogy- the most anticipated fight of the year thus far.

