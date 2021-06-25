Round eight of the Formula 1 season heads to the hills in Austria for the Styrian Grand Prix.

We're set to see back-to-back races around the Red Bull Ring, building on the French Grand Prix last weekend, and, as ever, there are several questions we need to contend with ahead of the race.

Let's look at them now...

Red Bull to hold the power?

Red Bull had the speed last weekend at the French Grand Prix and Lewis Hamilton has said that their extra power could be crucial again this weekend.

Will the Bulls keep charging at their home circuit on can Mercedes get themselves back in front?

McLaren to keep building?

McLaren enjoyed a strong French Grand Prix with a fifth and sixth place getting recorded and they'll be looking to build on that.

Ferrari made good gains on them in Monaco and Baku but the momentum swung away from the Scuderia last time out and McLaren will now be eager to hold onto that third place in the standings.

More points for Fernando?

Fernando Alonso has earned points at the last two Grands Prix in both France and Azerbaijan before and that has prompted Alain Prost to declare that the Spaniard is 'now back.'

Certainly, he's looking strong at the moment and having overtaken his team-mate Esteban Ocon in the Drivers' standings he'll be looking to push on further.

How is Bottas and Mercedes' relationship now?

Valtteri Bottas earned some headlines for a sweary radio message last time out in France as he shared his disgruntlement over his team's strategy.

There's no reason to suggest that any fall-out has continued into this weekend but it will be interesting to see how the dynamic works this weekend if another tyre call needs to be made on Sunday.

Can Ferrari respond?

After Ferrari scored good points in Monaco and Baku, they returned to Earth with a considerable thud at Circuit Paul Ricard.

No points were recorded in France and they'll be eager to move on from that as their fight with McLaren for third place rumbles on.

