On this day two years ago, Liverpool were confirmed Premier League champions for the very first time.

Chelsea beat Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to see Jurgen Klopp’s side make history as they strolled to glory.

Their title defence last season didn’t exactly go to plan as the Reds had to settle for a third-place finish.

What can they achieve in the 2021/22 campaign? Can they overcome Manchester City again?

Well while most of the senior players are representing their nations at Euro 2020, one player is getting ready for the 20th season of their career.

Step forward, James Milner.

After signing on a free transfer from Man City, Milner is entering his seventh season at the club.

And despite being 35-years-old, he shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

That’s because the energetic midfielder posted his running stats during pre-season - and they’re quite incredible.

He showed how he ran more than 8.5km in 34 minutes. Now that’s fast.

Milner released his running stats on social media with the caption: Pre season number 20 #grinding #wishwecouldskipthisbit.”

He really is the ultimate professional.

It’s fair to say football fans were impressed by some of these numbers. Check out the reaction on social media:

A few years ago, Milner was seen beating every other teammate during a gruelling lactate test, which is used to measure a player's aerobic endurance levels - a test he's won every year he's been at the club.

Milner beat off the challenge of Joe Gomez to be crowned Liverpool’s ‘fittest’ player.

And he shows no signs of relinquishing that title.

