Chris Eubank Jr is targeting a world title shot against Demetrius Andrade or Gennady Golovkin by the end of 2021.

The British boxing standout scored a convincing 10-round decision over fellow countryman Marcus Morrison at Manchester's AO Arena on May 1, his first fight since beating Matt Korobov in December 2019.

Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KOs), 31, recently teamed up with the legendary Roy Jones Jr following his amicable split from his father's old trainer Ronnie Davies. Jones Jr replaced Davies in Eubank's corner a few months before his comeback fight against Morrison.

Kalle Sauerland, head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, gave a recent update on Eubank and when boxing fans can expect to see him back in action after being impressed with his comeback last month.

“He’s doing great, he had a little lay off after his last fight. It wasn’t so much about the fight, but a break from the 15-month camp he had before,” Sauerland said to talkSPORT.

“He’ll be out again soon, expect something to be announced in the next 10 to 14 days, most likely for early September.

“And he’ll be out once more this year, most likely November, so there’s still some big action coming up from Eubank this year. Watch this space.”

The former IBO super-middleweight champion has lost just twice in 32 bouts and is targeting another world title shot against Andrade in 2021 after the 31-year-old's first fight in 17 months.

Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs), 33, of Providence, Rhode Island, holds a perfect record since turning pro in 2008 and claimed the vacant WBO middleweight title by beating Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018.

“We’re in talks with Andrade’s people so we’re discussing that with Eddie [Hearn] right now,” added promoter Sauerland. “We’re also in talks with ‘Triple G’s’ people and everything is looking positive.

“If you looked at it I’d want to go Andrade this year and ‘Triple G’ at Wembley Stadium next summer. That would be the ticket and a fight that fills any stadiums

“It’s a massive, massive fight and it opens it up. It’s a fight that’s not only being talked about but I can tell you in our contract it’s contracted already.

“On our side the numbers are in and the fight’s done. With Eddie we’ve obviously done 40, 50, 60 shows together over the last 10 years, so that’s not hard to do as well."

Sauerland didn't stop there either, as he insisted that Eubank also has plenty of other options in front of him.

He continued: “We’ve just got ‘Triple G’ to negotiate with. They’re great people around him and very professional.

“There’s other good fights out there as well on the domestic front, we’ve talked about Kell Brook and someone threw in Amir Khan recently I don’t know what weight he’s on about, maybe I’ll give him a call!

“Brook has struggled with his weight in recent times so I think he’d welcome a middleweight fight, he’s done it before.

“Liam Williams, give him a win and let him come back too. That’s pay-per-view for Eubank as well.”

