Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

While Fortnite may have just moved into Chapter 2 Season 7, there is no reason why we can't look towards Season 8 already.

Epic Games have refused to rest on their laurels with the successful battle royale series, which has taken the gaming community by storm since its release back in 2017 and amassed more than 125 million players in less than a year.

In their most recent update, we witness an intergalactic takeover from a mysterious outer space army led by Doctor Slone, where players were tasked with suppressing the alien attack.

Season 7 went down well with Epic's fanbase, but even though it is still early days, there is no reason why we can't take a look at what's to come.

Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Latest News

Any news across GiveMeSport regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will appear here.

Release Date

Looking at when Season 7 ends on Sunday 12th September 2021, which would be roughly around three months since its launch, we expect Season 8 to get underway on Monday 13th September 2021.

Map

Any map changes for Season 8 will appear here.

Trailer

At this time, no gameplay or cinematic trailer has been released by Epic for Chapter 2 Season 8. The full videos will be posted here once they are made public.

Battle Pass

No Battle Pass details have been leaked at this time, although we don't expect it to be too long until the first whispers are leaked early.

Theme

While aliens have been the predominant theme in Season 7, we are yet to hear anything regarding Season 8.

Skins

Any leaked skins in the build-up to Season 8 will appear here.

