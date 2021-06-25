Even if Portugal fail to win Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo has still made his mark on the tournament.

The 36-year-old netted five goals in a group containing France, Germany and Hungary. That’s no mean feat.

Five goals might be enough to earn Ronaldo the Euro 2020 Golden Boot award, although the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be desperate to add to his tally in the Round of 16 against Belgium.

In Portugal’s final Group F match, against France, Ronaldo held his nerve to convert two penalties past Hugo Lloris at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Footage shows booing Ronaldo is completely pointless

And fan footage from the match shows why booing the legendary forward is a completely pointless exercise.

As he stepped up to take the spot-kick, Ronaldo was whistled and jeered by the fans behind the goal. There were a few hand gestures thrown in for good measure, too.

But when will fans learn that the boos spur on Ronaldo?

The outcome was never in doubt as he stepped up and smashed the ball past Lloris.

Watch the footage here...

The man doesn’t know the meaning of the word pressure.

He then wheeled away to produce his famous ‘Siuuu!’ celebration while bottles and other objects rained down on him from the crowd.

Despite the fact fans have been away from stadiums for such a long time, it’s still impossible for supporters to psyche out Ronaldo.

Ronaldo admits he missed fans booing him

Speaking in December 2020, the Juventus star even admitted that he missed fans booing him.

"For me I have to be honest, to play in an empty stadium is boring in my opinion,” he said at the Globe Soccer Awards, per Goal. “We, the players, respect all the protocol and health is the most important thing of all, of course, but I don't like it, to be honest.

"I do it first of all because I love football. My passion is always football. I play for my family, my kids, my friends, the fans. But I don't like it, to be honest. It's so weird.

"I like when people boo Cristiano. When I touch the ball they 'boo', I like it. I hope in 2021 they can change the rules and we can see the stadiums full of people."

