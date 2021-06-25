Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Patch Notes, Skins, Release Date, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event is on the way and there is a lot of information to get gaming fans excited before its release.

The event is an in-game one, which promises to bring a lot of new things to the battle royale game - as well as some past favourites.

Developers Respawn Entertainment could not have hoped for the game to be more successful, and despite it being over two years old, it still has around 100 million active players in 2021.

As well as this event, Season 10 is also on the way soon, and players are excited to see what new content they bring to the game.

Read More: Apex Legends: Season 10: Release Date, Patch Notes, Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass and Everything You Need To Know

Release Date

The new limited time collection event promises to bring a lot of fun, and fans will be pleased to hear it is live for about two weeks.

The event will start on June 29th and it will run all the way through to July 13th.

Patch Notes

The patch notes for this event are very detailed and show that a lot is being changed in Apex for this event.

The patch notes bring updates to weapons and Legends, as well as huge changes to the Arena as well as nerfs and buffs.

They are huge changes, so make sure you read up on our patch notes piece to see what exactly has been updated for the Genesis Collection Event.

Read More: Apex Legends Patch Notes 9.1: Genesis Collection Event

Skins

We are expected to see some new skins added to the game for both Legends and weapons. Here are the ones we know so far:

Weapon Skins

Legendary Charge Rifle skin

Legendary EVA-8 weapon skin

Legend Skins

What is quite interesting about the Legend Skins is that the Genesis Event will introduce a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics.

There will be 24 items available through direct purchase on the store (you can use Apex Coins or Crafting Metals). They are also in Genesis Event Apex Packs for the event.

Make sure to collect all 24 event items; if you do, you can unlock the Revenant Heirloom set.

Trailer

As always, when Apex has a new Season or a new Limited Time Event, they release a trailer to build up fans' excitement for the launch.

Have a look at the new trailer here.

Genesis Collection Event Sees Apex Go Back To Where It Began

Many gaming fans are getting so excited for the event and there is a big reason for this. It is due to the fact that Apex is returning to where the game started. In this event, you will return to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arenas map.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News