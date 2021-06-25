Crystal Palace's next manager: Major Lucien Favre development

Lucien Favre has decided to turn his back on taking the Crystal Palace manager's job after a late change of heart, as reported by The Guardian.

What's the latest news on Crystal Palace's manager search?

The 63-year-old had held talks with the south London club in recent days, and reports had claimed that he was on the brink of signing a three-year deal to take over from Roy Hodgson, who stepped away from Palace last month after four years in charge.

However, Favre has now opted against taking the role, meaning that Palace's search for their next manager is set to continue.

Why did Favre turn down the Palace job?

It is understood that Favre would like a longer break from football, and decided that he was not ready to return to the dugout at this stage.

His last managerial role came at Borussia Dortmund, where he was at the helm for two-and-a-half years before being relieved of his duties last December.

Will Palace fans be getting a sense of deja vu following this latest twist?

Just over two weeks ago, it seemed that Palace were on the verge of appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager.

The Eagles held advanced talks with Nuno, only for things to break down at the eleventh hour, which caused the club to turn their attentions elsewhere rather than continuing to pursue the Portuguese coach.

Now, a similar chain of events has occurred with Favre, as once again Palace looked like they'd got their man, only for the plug to be pulled on the deal at the last minute.

A strong sense of deja vu must be kicking in at Selhurst Park, and Palace fans may be wondering when they are going to finally get someone to sign on the dotted line to succeed Hodgson.

Who will Palace turn to next?

This is not particularly clear at the moment.

The club have also been linked with Steve Cooper over the past few weeks, but it was reported that they turned to Favre after learning that they would have to pay Swansea £3m in compensation to land the 41-year-old manager, which they were unwilling to do.

Whether they revisit the idea of going after Cooper following Favre's rejection remains to be seen. Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche are other potential candidates that have been mentioned, but after failing to get deals over the line with two separate managers in as many weeks, it appears that Palace may have to go back to the drawing board to figure out their next move.

