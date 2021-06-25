Cristiano Ronaldo has won the GIVEMESPORT Fans' Euro 2020 Group Stage award following a blistering opening to the tournament.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media the Portuguese superstar earned a whopping 47% of the vote, finishing comfortably clear of Romelu Lukaku in second place to secure a landslide victory.

Lukaku has been in scintillating form for Belgium but only accrued 20% of the vote, with fans clearly left in awe of Ronaldo's longevity having watched him score five goals in his opening three games - the 36-year-old's best ever goal scoring return at a major international tournament.

Elsewhere, Manuel Locatelli managed to scoop 13% of the fans' vote after an auspicious opening to the tournament at the heart of Italy's midfield, though the fact he was rested in the final group game against Wales may well have swayed opinion towards Ronaldo here.

Sceptics will argue that three of Ronaldo's five goals have arrived from the penalty spot, but his 100% strike rate from 12-yards has almost single-handedly secured Portugal's place in the last-16 of the competition.

And when you consider his form has arrived in an ultra-competitive Group of Death, it's easy to see why Ronaldo secured such an overwhelming proportion of the vote.

Patrick Schick, Emile Forsberg and Frenkie de Jong made up the rest of the vote, with all three failing to break the 10% mark.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

Cristiano Ronaldo (47%)

Romelu Lukaku (20%)

Manuel Locatelli (13%)

Patrik Schick (8%)

Emil Forsberg (7%)

Frenkie de Jong (5%)

The next Euro 2020 vote for Player of the Tournament will kick off on 12 July.

