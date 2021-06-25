Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has labelled Valtteri Bottas as his best-ever team-mate in the sport with the Finn currently under intense scrutiny at the moment.

The Mercs find themselves under pressure perhaps more than they have ever been in the sport since 2014 thanks to Red Bull's form and the drop-off in Bottas' performances has been particularly alarming.

In fairness, he was unlucky in Monaco and last time out in France a strategy mistake let him down but, at the same time, displays at the likes of Baku and Imola have been below par.

Indeed, speculation has grown once again this season that George Russell will take his seat for 2022 but Hamilton has offered his backing for his current team-mate, saying he's the best he has ever worked with:

“Valtteri is my team-mate now and we’ve both of us had our ups and downs in our careers,” he told reporters in Austria.

“But as I said, I think he is a fantastic team-mate and I don’t necessarily see that it needs to change. We have worked well for many years.

“Valtteri has been my best team-mate overall and when I say team-mate it’s not just driver performance, it’s about team morale and how you work in the team-mate environment.”

Of course, it's probably fair to say there have been quicker drivers to partner Hamilton over the years. Fernando Alonso is the best example and both Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg will feel they can claim to be, too, but you can at least see where Lewis is coming from in terms of harmony.

At the same time, though, you could also suggest that that is what is in part keeping Bottas back from winning a title, and we'll just have to see if he'll be able to pick up form in the weeks to come.

News Now - Sport News