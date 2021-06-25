Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In what was an entertaining match, Phillips provided the biggest talking point after hitting a truly incredible shot.

Dan Douthwaite bowled at Phillips who played an unbelievable reverse scoop, instinctively switching his hands, steadying himself and smashing the ball high and wide over the third man ropes.

The ball had ended up in an apartment complex surrounding the cricket ground, such was the velocity of Phillips’ hit.

The New Zealander is enjoying a terrific run of form in the ongoing Vitality Blast T20 competition, but even the staunchest of believers couldn’t have foresaw the brilliance he produced for Gloucestershire against Glamorgan.

It was a shot which all the great batsman before him would’ve been proud of and one which will live long in the memory.

Phillips has played six innings so far accumulating 266 runs, boasting a strike rate of 176.15.

Last Friday Glamorgan were on the receiving end of his hot streak, as Phillips helped his side to a 34-run win.

The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 94 runs off just 41 balls, delighting the home crowd in Bristol who were no doubt pleased to be witnessing a player at the peak of his powers.

As a result of the victory, Gloucestershire now top the South Group with four wins and two points from no results in their eight fixtures.

Glamorgan on the opposite end of the spectrum are in eighth position, amassing just two wins from their current campaign.

In keeping with the spectacular, Sam Curran put his footwork to use with a unique run out for England against Sri Lanka.

Batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was left red-faced after Curran raced onto the ball and sidefooted it against the wickets with pinpoint accuracy.

A fitting tribute from Curran to the current European Championships taking place, it was a creative bit of invention which helped his side win by five wickets.

