Apex Legends Patch Notes 9.1: Genesis Collection Event

Apex Legends has a huge event on the way called the Genesis Collection Event and with that comes patch notes for gaming fans to see.

The event is an in-game one which promises to bring a lot of new things to the battle royale game, as well as some past favourites.

Players will be returning to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fighting for glory in the Skull Town Arenas map.

This is exciting times for players of the battle royale game, and this looks to be a great event running over two weeks to keep fans entertained ahead of the Season 10 release.

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Patch Notes 9.1

Apex posted all their patch notes here.

Genesis Collection Event Will Have Specific Packs

There are specific Event Packs arriving to the store from June 29th- July 13th. In these packs, there will be:

One Event Item

Two Non Event Items

General Bug Fixes

Caustic

Fixed a bug which was causing enemies to not be highlighted in Caustic’s Nox Gas

Fuse

Players using Fuse are now finally able to see how many grenades there are in your grenade stack when it is viewed on the floor

Fixed the 1P arm color on “Board to Death” to match the 3P view

Fixed a bug which caused faused to have a third arm when ADS’ing and using the tactical at the same time

Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s Gun shield will not take unnecessary damage after being hit by Fuse’s Knucklecluster

Gibby’s Ultimate will no longer damage a friendly’s Horizon’s Ult.

Gun Shield will not take additional bleed through damage

Lifeline

Lifeline will no longer use Wraith’s animations while in the boxing ring.

Enemy Care packages will now have loot if the enemy Lifeline leaves the game before it lands.

Mirage

Corrected an issue with Mirage flickering

Octane

Fixed obstructed ADSing while using the Compound bow and the 3x sight.

Pathfinder

Can no longer swap weapons faster if the holster animation is canceled.

Did a Zipline pass on Arena Maps to prevent Pathfinder getting into unfair positions.

Rampart

Fixed a logic error when using Wraith’s Portal and Sheila at the same time.

Did a pass to allow more places to place Amped Walls on Olympus.

Fixed an audio issue with Rampart’s Tactical when in close quarters.

Fixed an issue with Sheila disappearing off of Rampart’s back if shot during an emote.

Players no longer fall under the ground when using Shelia on certain slopes.

Revenant

Death Totem can now be damaged in the Firing Range.

Valkyrie

Valk cannot enter areas not meant to be entered.

First person view is now no longer obstructed when using a shield battery.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to cancel being hooked up to Valks Ult.

Wattson

Fixed a bug Wattson no longer uses the Wraith animation in the boxing ring

Other Minor Changes

Fixed a bug where all players had to play one Ranked game after a Season or Split reset for the reset to fully take effect

Matchmaking will be canceled if the party leader changes the playlist to a mode that a party member is not eligible for

Updates:

Legend Balances

Octane

The Launch Pad you can use with Octane now has a longer cooldown from 60 seconds > 90 seconds.

Revenant

For Revenant, the developers thought it was to easy to hit the Legend, so the hitbox has been reduced in his body, arms and thighs

The climbing height when using Stalker has been increased

The length of duration has decreased from 20 seconds > 15 seconds

Death Totem has been nerfed- duration of death protection has decreased by 5 seconds

Lifeline

Developers Respawn clearly thought that Lifeline was too hard to hit, as they have increased the hit box size, mostly in the legs and waist

Bloodhound

Reveal time for the Eye of the Allfather scan has decreased from 4 seconds > 3 seconds.

The duration of the Beast of the Hunt has also decreased from 35 seconds > 30 seconds.

Wattson

Wattson has been buffed. You are now allowed to place more than one Nessie on the map at a time

Balances in Arena

Some Legend abilities have been adjusted

Pathfinder’s Grapple- You now have 4 starting charges.

Pathfinder’s Zipline- The round cooldown has increased it is now every other round

Rampart’s Sheila- This time, the round cooldown has been reduced. Instead of 3 rounds, its every other round

Wattson’s Interception Pylon- The round cooldown will increase from every round to every other round.

Octane’s Launch Pad- The cooldown increased, it is now every other round.

Octane’s Stim- The starting charges have been reduced. Instead off 3 charges it will be 2.

Other Changes

A scoreboard has now been added to the map screen

There is a new way to report players- you can press the Space bar or Y/Triangle on the map screen

From the third round, you will be given a shield battery, two syringes and two shield cells.

Care Packages land 5 seconds earlier than before

The sniper 6x scope optic has been removed from base sniper weapons. It is now a level 1 upgrade

Updates: Weapon Balances

P2020

Increased Fire Rate from 6.25 > 7.0

Increased Base Ammo from 12 > 14

Increased Lvl 1 Mag from 14 > 16

Increased Lvl 2 Mag from 16 > 18

Increased Lvl 3 and Lvl 4 Mag from 18 > 21

Spitfire

Increased Hip Fire spread

30-30 Repeater

Can now shoot slightly further

Charge time has been reduced from 0.5s > 0.35s

Longbow

Damage has been increased from 55 > 60

Updates: Arena

Some Prices Have Been Adjusted In The Arena

Utility Prices

Arc Star: 100 > 125

Gold Backpack: 250 > 300

Weapon Prices

R99: 550 > 500

Volt: 500 > 550

Spitfire: 550 > 600

L-Star: 400 > 500

R301 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 300 > 350

G7 Scout: 350 > 400

G7 Scout Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 > 200

30-30: 350 > 400

30-30 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 > 200

P2020 Lvl 1 Upgrade: 50 > 25

P2020 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 125 > 75

P2020 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 200 > 150

RE45: 250 > 200

EVA: 250 > 300

Mastiff: 500 > 400

Legend Ability Prices

Crypto EMP: 600 > 500

Crypto Drone: 100 > 50

Revenant Death Totem: 600 > 500

Lifeline DOC Drone 50 > 75

Fuse Knuckle Cluster 150 > 75

Bloodhound Ult 350 > 450

Map adjustments to the arena

Party Crasher

The circle has been adjusted so that Downtown is favoured

The visual language of the minimap has been made more simple

Phase Runner

Some props throughout the map have had their height raised

More Trees have been to the map

Bug Fixes to the Arena

Jump Masters will not be chosen during the legend select screen

The sniper stock has been updated- you can now see if it has an empty slot when you need it

Fixed a bug which caused players to get stuck in a crouch position after dying

Some Other Legend Changes

Rampart

Rampart now has new custom animations, specifically for when reloading the light machine gun. Players will be happy to hear this doesn’t increase the reload time

Valkyrie

The fuel gauge UI has been updated. This has been done to give players a better look at when their fuel is running low

Miscellaneous

Added some brand new voiceovers:

You teammates will now know when your Ultimate is ready, or not ready

Your teammates will now know when you are crafting

There is now a voiceover for when you ping a friendly Trident, as well as neutral and enemy states that already existed

Some other changes

You can now turn off FOV scaling when using certain abilities, this can be located in the options

Ring endings should now feature a lot less in out-of-bounds areas

Healing items now play the entire healing sound when used by other players- before it used to just be the beginning and the end sounds

If you mute a player, it will now also mute text to speech

