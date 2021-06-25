Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It appears as if Jack Grealish will be a Manchester City player next season.

On Friday morning, the Daily Mail dropped a bombshell report stating that the Premier League champions will confirm the signing of the Aston Villa star after he's finished his duties at Euro 2020 with England.

The publication claim that City will pay £100 million for Grealish's services, which will be a British transfer record - surpassing the £80 million Manchester United coughed up to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Their report also adds that Pep Guardiola's side will continue to pursue Tottenham's Harry Kane after adding Grealish to what is an already supremely talented roster.

BREAKING: Manchester City are close to signing Jack Grealish for £100m | The Football Terrace

The thought of the two England internationals donning a sky blue jersey at the Etihad next season is an incredible one for City fans - and a terrifying one for the rest of supporters.

Why do we say that? Because the Citizens' potential XI for 2021/22 with Grealish and Kane factored in is enough to give opposing defences sleepless nights.

Just take a look for yourself...

Man City's potential XI for 2021/22

GK | Ederson

RB | Kyle Walker

CB | Ruben Dias

CB | John Stones

LB | Joao Cancelo

CDM | Rodri

CM | Ilkay Gundogan

CM | Kevin De Bruyne

RW | Phil Foden

ST | Harry Kane

LW | Jack Grealish

A starting lineup so good that Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva all miss out. Now that, that is the definition of footballing obscenity.

If City can create that XI this summer and are able to play it as much as physically possible in 2021/22, then the dream of winning the quadruple could become reality.

Grealish, Kane and Foden as a dynamic front three with De Bruyne creating chances aplenty in behind them? That's a recipe for success if we've ever seen one.

Although, even with that XI, you still wouldn't put it past Guardiola overthinking in the Champions League and bottling it as a result...

