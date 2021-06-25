After what has been a long, hard two years, Wimbledon finally returns this summer.

The pinnacle of the grass court season is all revved up and ready to go as the wold-famous SW-19 courts prepare to welcome the finest players in the world.

The 2021 edition of the championships promises to be one of the most open on the ladies side, while French Open champion Novak Djokovic is the undisputed favourite for the men.

Should he come out on top in London, Novak's bank balance will be given a hearty boost. But just who are the highest earning tennis stars, in terms of prize money, of all time?

Well, thanks to numbers provided by the Insider, you can find down below the ten biggest earners the game has ever seen.

10. Caroline Wozniacki – $35.2 million

First on the list is the retired Danish player Caroline Wozinacki, who is a former Australian Open Champion and winner of 30 singles titles.

Having never won Wimbledon, Wozniacki is enjoying life's full pleasures after recently giving birth to a baby girl.

9. Simona Halep — $37.4 million

Romania’s Simona Halep is next on the list. Halep has won one French Open and one Wimbledon title to date and will be hoping to give it the full monty at the championships this year.

8. Maria Sharapova – $38.8 million

The retired Russian stunner won all four major grand slam titles during her career, winning Wimbledon at just 17 years of age.

Since retiring, she's created her own candy brand aptly named Sugarpova - a much-deserved piece of self-indulgence.

7. Venus Williams – $42.1 million

The 41-year-old American is still going strong, despite slipping down to 103 in the world, she has won seven Grand Slams to date. All the evidence would suggest that she makes for a fine double partner, as well.

6. Pete Sampras – $43.3 million

One of the finest grass court players to play the game, the American was perhaps best known for having the biggest male serve.

5. Andy Murray – $61.8 million

Murray is the most successful British tennis player of all-time having won three Grand Slams, including twice at Wimbledon.

Sadly, hip injuries mean his all-round performance simply isn't as impressive as it once was.

4. Serena Williams – $94.2 million

One of the most successful female tennis players having won 23 Grand Slam titles, number 24 constantly proves to be elusive despite repetitive attempts.

3. Rafael Nadal – $123.8 million

Regarded as ‘The King of Clay’ having conquered Roland Garros 13 times.

Despite recently losing to Serbia’s Djokovic in the semi-finals is still very much regarded as his home and will no doubt be back to reclaim the crown.

2. Roger Federer – $130 million

Arguably everyone’s favourite to watch, the Swiss star is regarded as a terrific shot maker and can very much create something out of nothing.

Federer pulled-out of the French Open to focus all his gusto on Wimbledon.

1. Novak Djokovic – $147.7 million

The Serb heads the list and is now just one slam behind rivals Nadal and Federer. Novak is all about flexibility and is known for his remarkable ability to get into positions that other players wouldn't dare attempt.

