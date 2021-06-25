Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Darren Moore weighing up reunion with 29-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the dust having now settled from Sheffield Wednesday's relegation to League One, manager Darren Moore has already started to prepare the club for life in a new division by parting ways with a number of individuals in recent weeks.

Whilst the Owls are currently limited in terms of potential signings due to the fact they are still under a transfer embargo, they could look for solace in the form of the free agent market between now and August.

With a plethora of players set to leave teams next month following the expiry of their contracts, Wednesday could potentially secure the services of some classy operators who know exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

One of the individuals who could potentially be in line for a move to Hillsborough this summer is John Bostock who previously featured under the guidance of Moore during his time at Doncaster Rovers.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls are reportedly interested in signing the 29-year-old whose current deal at the Keepmoat Stadium is set to run until 2022.

Although a potential swoop could be affected by the current financial issues that are affecting the Owls, it is understood that a deal could be agreed as Doncaster boss Richie Wellens is looking to put his own stamp on his squad.

Signed in January by Rovers, Bostock went on to make 18 appearances for the club in the third-tier as they clinched a mid-table finish following Moore's decision to move to Wednesday.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst there are a number of obstacles that the Owls will have to overcome in order to secure a move for Bostock, it may turn out to be a good signing by the club if they can convince him to swap Doncaster for Hillsborough.

Currently short of options in central midfield due to their decision to release Joey Pelupessy, Wednesday may potentially benefit from the arrival of a player who already knows what it takes to compete in this particular division.

Whereas a lack of consistency during the previous campaign resulted in Bostock averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating on 6.51, he could thrive under the guidance of Moore who clearly holds him in high regard.

Providing that the Owls boss is able to get his recruitment spot on this summer, there is no reason why he cannot guide the club to a great deal of success next season with Bostock in his side.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News