Alvaro Morata has endured a difficult time at Euro 2020.

The Juventus striker scored in the 1-1 draw against Poland in Spain's second group game, but also spurned a number of easy chances throughout the match.

And in the 5-0 victory over Slovakia that sealed La Roja's place in the last-16, Morata missed a penalty early in the first half and then failed to score before being substituted.

It's been a serious struggle on the pitch for the former Chelsea man and sadly, that's resulted in him being subjected to abuse by Spain fans.

Morata has bravely opened up about the situation, revealing that his wife Alice Campello and three young sons Alessandro, Leonardo and Edoardo have also been targeted.

“Maybe I have not done my job as I should," Morata told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, translated by The Mirror.

“I understand that I am criticised because I have not scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in the place of what it is like to receive threats, to be told that your children should die.

“Every time I get to the dressing room, my phone goes somewhere else. What bothers me is that they tell my wife, that they tell my children - they are going through Seville with their dad’s name on their shirts. They tell them everything.

“I had to put my phone away this week. I didn't sleep at all these past few days, because of the adrenaline.

“I didn’t sleep for nine hours after the (Poland) game - I understand criticism for not scoring, I accept it. I wish people would put themselves in that position of your family receiving death threats.

“I'm very happy, but it bothers me not to do my job well. The fans whistled at me before warming up, but I'm happy to take the penalty (against Slovakia) and have missed it.”

Making death threats to a footballer's family after a spell of bad form? That's just beyond disgraceful and it's a shame those guilty of the act will not be punished accordingly.

Thankfully, Morata went on to state that he is fine despite the abuse aimed at both him and his family.

The Spanish striker added: “I'm fine, maybe a few years ago I would have been screwed. I've spent a couple of weeks isolated from everything. I'm super happy and super motivated with reaching the Round of 16.

“We talked in training how football has changed, in the last Euros we started better and we arrived in the Round of 16 in another way. It's football and I'm happy, whoever doesn't believe it, doesn't know me.”

Good luck against Croatia, Alvaro.

