Kylian Mbappe has struggled to hit the ground running at Euro 2020.

The French speed machine burst onto the global stage with a series of stunning performances at the 2018 World Cup, but he's yet to replicate that level of form in the continental tournament.

In fact, Didier Deschamps' squad as a whole have struggled for rhythm and haven't yet produced a performance befitting of their status as strong favourites to win the competition.

Mbappe and co, however, will surely turn the screw in the knockout phase.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been deprived of opportunities to utilise his searing speed in behind the opposition, with the fixtures in Group F proving to be relatively cagey and tactically robust.

And the top speed statistics from the tournament so far go to show that Mbappe hasn't yet moved into top gear.

Indeed, despite being regarded as one of the quickest footballers on the planet, if not the quickest, Mbappe has only recorded the 24th joint-highest top speed at Euro 2020 so far.

According to official data provided by Uefa, Hungary defender Loic Nego and Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola have recorded the joint-highest top speed at the tournament having reached 33.8 km/h in full flight.

Neither Andreas Christensen or Norwich City talisman Teemu Pukki are renowned for their pace but both have sprinted their way into the top ten.

Elsewhere, Kyle Walker (32.8 km/h) and Raheem Sterling (33.1 km/h) are the two fastest English players so far and it's worth noting that there isn't a single entry from a player representing Belgium or France,

Let's take a look at the ranking of the top 23 in full below:

23. Mert Muldur (Turkey) - 32.4 km/h

22. Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland) - 32.4 km/h

21. Konrad Laimer (Austria) - 32.4 km/h

20. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - 32.4 km/h

19. Martin Hinteregger (Austria) - 32.4 km/h

18. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) - 32.6 km/h

17. Patrick van Aanholt (Netherlands) - 32.6 km/h

16. Rafa Silva (Portugal) - 32.8m km/h

15. Kyle Walker (England) - 32.8m km/h

14. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) - 32.8m km/h



13. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) - 32.8m km/h

12. Connor Roberts (Wales) - 32.8m km/h

11. Raheem Sterling (England) - 33.1m km/h

10. Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic) - 33.1m km/h

9. Marcos Llorente (Spain) - 33.3m km/h

8. Teemu Pukki (Finland) - 33.3m km/h

7. Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) - 33.3m km/h

6. Andreas Christensen (Denmark) - 33.3m km/h

5. Daniel James (Wales) - 33.5m km/h

4. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) - 33.6m km/h

3. Kingsley Coman (France) - 33.7m km/h

2. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) - 33.8m km/h

1. Loic Nego (Hungary) - 33.8 km/h

