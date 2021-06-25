West Ham transfer news: Another bid tabled for 6 foot 5 star

West Ham have made an official bid to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, as reported by Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news on Milenkovic?

David Moyes is set to bid farewell to one centre-back next week, as Fabian Balbuena is leaving the club once his contract expires at the end of the month.

It seems that he has already got a potential replacement lined up, though, as it has been reported that the Irons have tabled a bid worth €20m (£17.2m) for Milenkovic.

Have West Ham made a move for Milenkovic before?

Indeed they have.

The Hammers tried to sign Milenkovic in September 2020 as they launched a £20m bid for the 6 foot 5 defender. They failed to land the Serbian international then, but they have now renewed their interest in him.

This time they have bid £2.8m less for Milenkovic's services, and it is claimed that they are some way from meeting the asking price that Fiorentina's owner Rocco Commisso has in mind for the player, suggesting that there is still plenty of work to be done if they are going to sign him in the current transfer window.

What were Milenkovic's stats in 2020/21?

Milenkovic started 34 Serie A games for La Viola in 2020/21, and chipped in with some useful contributions in the opposition penalty area as he netted three goals and provided an assist.

From a defensive perspective, he proved that he is a fine prospect by registering more clearances (121), tackles (49) and interceptions (44) than any of his teammates (via WhoScored). These numbers would have also put him inside the top four in each of these categories at West Ham this term.

Would Milenkovic be a good signing for West Ham?

With Balbuena leaving imminently, West Ham need a new centre-back, and Milenkovic may be the ideal player to be drafted in by the east London club.

His statistics from this season highlight how he is the full package, capable of being a formidable presence in both boxes. The fact that he was also able to produce these numbers in a struggling side that finished just seven points above the bottom three is even more impressive, and indicates that he is not a player that shirks his responsibilities when his side are going through tough moments.

West Ham will need their players to stand up and be counted next year as they try to compete both domestically and in Europe, which is an unfamiliar challenge for the club. Having someone like Milenkovic, who has been a major figure at Fiorentina this season, would be a big boost for Moyes' men.

