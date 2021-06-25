Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Like he is most of the time, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the talk of the footballing world since Euro 2020 kicked off.

The ageless forward has been arguably the tournament's standout performer, netting five goals in Portugal's three group games.

Ronaldo scored a brace in the 3-0 win versus Hungary, before netting three more goals and contributing an assist in the two matches against Germany and France.

His double in the 2-2 draw against France saw him equal Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals, a spectacular achievement by an outrageously talented footballer.

But Ronaldo's stellar career representing his country hasn't been just about rippling the back of the net with frightening regularity, though.

The 36-year-old superstar has regularly produced moments of divine skill on the international stage and one of his finest displays of trickery came at the 2014 World Cup.

In a group stage match against USA, Ronaldo managed to pull off four skill moves in the space of five seconds, bamboozling the opposing players in the process.

Ronaldo goes into FIFA Street-mode vs USA

He makes it look so, so easy, but as anyone who has attempted to kick a football will know, the skills from Ronaldo seen above are ridiculously difficult to pull off down the local park - let alone in a World Cup match.

Sadly for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the game against USA out in Brazil was far from the greatest for Portugal.

The European nation had to settle for a 2-2 draw, with Silvestre Varela scoring an equaliser in the fifth-minute of stoppage-time after Jermaine Jones and Clint Dempsey had put the Americans ahead.

Portugal's failure to beat USA had dire consequences for the team, as despite beating Ghana in their final group game, they were eliminated from the competition on goal difference.

So basically, Ronaldo's showboating was the highlight of their 2014 World Cup...

