Deathloop: What is the release date?

Another week passes which means that Deathloop is edging closer to its official launch.

Arkane Studios and gaming giants Bethesda are teaming up to bring us one of the most intriguing new titles of the year, which consists of two assassins, eight targets and a time warp.

Sounds appealing, right? That's not all. The first-person action-adventure game will guide you through the eyes of Colt, who is trapped on the island of Blackreef that is endlessly repeating the same 24 hours. Nobody knows at this stage how it started, not even death will help Colt escape, hence the name.

Colt has to find and eliminate eight significant figures to get himself out of the loop. However, it's not as straightforward as it may seem as, Julianna, the second playable character, is doing everything she can to stop Colt from escaping.

No one knows at this stage why this might be, but this is adding to the huge anticipation that is circling around the game's imminent release. Interestingly, the game's director Dinga Bakaba described Deathloop as being an "inverted Cluedo", a murder puzzle that the player needs to solve through a series of clues and actions (via VG247).

Read more: Deathloop: News, Release Date, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Gameplay, Review And Everything You Need To Know

Deathloop Release Date

The great news is that Deathloop is not too far away from its official launch. Arkane and Bethesda are expected to drop the game on 14th September 2021.

Despite Bethesda recent exclusivity deal with Microsoft, Deathloop will only be available for PC and as a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5 for 12 months. Xbox gamers will not get the chance to play their latest creation.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News