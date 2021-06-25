Social media slams KSI following Jake Paul exchange

YouTuber KSI has been criticised online for his latest jibe towards long-time rival Jake Paul.

Both men have been involved in a heated rivalry ever since the Englishman's clash with Logan Paul, Jake's brother, in what was the first of two fight that the pair had.

Understandably, Paul was in the corner of his sibling and targeted KSI, otherwise known as Olajide Olatunji, with a series of jibes before both fights took place.

However, their most recent online exchange happened in reaction to KSI's response to Austin McBroom, who managed to stop Bryce Hall during the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event earlier this month.

This led to Paul calling out KSI for ducking him and suggested that "music tours and COVID" were merely excuses to stop the fight from going ahead.

KSI responded by reposting a clip on Twitter which was from 2018 on Paul's channel that showed him refusing to take the fight on, shortly after he beat Joe Weller in what was the birth of influencer boxing events.

Social media criticise KSI

Despite the pair going back and forth over the years, the latest response from KSI was not received well by segments of Twitter as some made their feelings clear.

Some suggested that the Watford-born social media star was now the one that is ducking the American, while others accusing him of firing pointless shots that have no meaning behind them.

Here are some of the best comments that we found, enjoy!

