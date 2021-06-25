Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: What Is The Release Date?

Apex Legends recently announced that their next limited time event will be the Genesis Collection Event, and we can tell you when it will launch.

What is getting so many fans excited about this event is the Kings Royale map will go back to how it looked way back in February 2019, when the game was first released.

This brings some good nostalgia to Apex, and as well as keeping current players entertained, it will also attract old players back to the game.

Along with the changes to the map, there will also be new skins, packs and more for gaming fans to enjoy.

When will the Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event start?

What is good about this event coming to Apex is the fact that it is on the way really soon. Gamers don’t have long to wait as it will begin on Tuesday, June 29.

From there, the event will last two weeks and run until the 13th July, so Apex fans have a lot of time to explore what new features there are over the two weeks.

This is a great idea from developers Respawn Entertainment as not only does it allow fans to return to where it all began, but it also gives some fresh content midway through Season 9.

As a Season gets past the halfway point, it loses its excitement, and fans just want to look towards the next Season. Season 10 will be on its way, but not until August.

Therefore, this event should give fans something to pass the time for a bit until Season 10 gets released.

We have all the details around this new event and when we find out more, we will provide you with updates.

