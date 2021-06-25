Apex Legends Season 10: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gaming fans are wondering when Apex Legends Season 10 will be released and we have all the details you need so that you're ready for the launch.

There is no doubt that Season 9 has been a huge success and it gets gamers thinking about what big changes could be arriving for the 10th season.

The battle royale game has done a lot better than many probably expected, as when it arrived all the way back in February 2019, it had to try and compete with the hugely successful Fortnite.

However, it brought a futuristic feel to the battle royale world, and this, combined with legends with different abilities, drew in a lot of gamers - and understandably so.

Read More: Apex Legends: Season 10: Release Date, Patch Notes, Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass and Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends Season 10 Release Date

It is normally quite easy to discover when a new season is coming out in a game like this. The battle pass always provides new content per season, and we always see when it ends. The date it ends or the date after it ends is typically the one in which the new season will come out.

With the current battle pass due to end on August 2nd 2021, it is believed that Season 10 will be available for all to play the same day or August 3rd.

Therefore, we have just over a month to wait, and that means a month left to complete the season 9 battle pass.

If you do not complete it when it expires then you won’t be able to unlock the rewards at the levels you haven’t completed.

When we get close to a month before release, excitement always starts to build among the gaming community, and with the way the Apex seasons seem to get better and better, it makes perfect sense.

Make sure to keep an eye out for any updates around Season 10.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News