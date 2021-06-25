As the clock continues to tick down towards next month's hugely anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, for the former, the bout is close to entering must-win territory.

Meeting for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on July 10, McGregor lost to the Canadian by second round TKO back in January.

Winning their first meeting at UFC 178 back in September 2014 at the MGM Grand, this will be the rubber match for both men, and for The Notorious One in particular, all the marbles are on the line.

Now 32, the Irishman has won just one of his three bouts since being stripped of the lightweight belt due to inactivity.

Suffering an infamous defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, the Dubliner beat Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on his return to the Octagon after his unofficial retirement in January of last year, before then losing to Poirier 12 months later.

It has been suggested that should McGregor defeat Poirier a fortnight on Saturday, he could face newly-crowned champion Charles Oliveira for another shot at the UFC lightweight title.

But if he loses however, what could be left for the former two-weight champ?

Seek Diaz trilogy fight

Perhaps the most obvious path would be to seek another trilogy clash, this time involving Nate Diaz.

Though the two are rather fallen idols of the Octagon in recent years, their rivalry caught the public's imagination during the last decade, and their May 2017 rematch did not disappoint.

Surely a third fight between two relative veterans of the sport would still set pulses racing?

Switch to boxing

This one seems like the most likely option for Conor. There is still every possibility that he could land a fight with Manny Pacquiao which would be a massive even in its own right.

Jake Paul bout

His second option would likely be a return to the boxing ring, and who better to face than Jake Paul?

After his 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. become the second biggest fight in boxing history, McGregor will surely want to remedy his 0-1 record.

Paul himself meanwhile, has now won his first three professional fights and is set to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley later this year.

Neither Paul or McGregor have hidden their dislike for each other, and as two smash-mouth personalities, this particular avenue could tick all the boxes.

If we also consider the wave of fighters who have either switched from UFC or have made boxing comebacks under exhibition regulations, McGregor could be spoilt for choice.

Make jump to WWE

Should McGregor opt for a stint in the squared-circle meanwhile, WWE would welcome him with open arms.

Having already seen Mayweather, Tyson Fury and Ronda Rousey make waves in the company, McGregor has often been touted as the next big star to step into a wrestling ring.

As sports entertainment begins its journey away from the Thunderdome and goes back on the road, the roster is desperate for a big name arrival into the locker room.

Though McGregor's appearances may be fleeting, the bank balances of both he and the WWE's would surely be fit to burst should it happen.

Retire?

McGregor's other option of course, is to fully retire.

Let's be honest here, the Irishman is not exactly on the bread line and could happily put his feet up for the rest of his days, flooding social media with his latest multi-billion dollar purchases be it a watch, a car or a new yacht until the end of his days.

But for a man who craves the spotlight to such a degree and who could have another 10 years making it as something of a 'celebrity athlete', could we really see McGregor go quietly and fade into the background?

Neither can we.

