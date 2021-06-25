Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are reportedly closing in a £100m deal to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Grealish has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the Premier League since Villa earned promotion to the top flight in 2019, impressing with his fearless dynamism and ability to break the lines.

The playmaker's form has made him a hot topic in English football during Euro 2020 amid Gareth Southgate's apparent reluctance to include him in his starting XI.

However, that narrative has been put on the backburner temporarily now that City look set to break the British transfer record to secure Grealish's signature.

According to a report published by the Daily Mail on Friday, City will complete a £100m swoop for Grealish following the conclusion of England's Euro 2020 campaign.

Though Grealish has four years left to run on his contract at Villa Park, it would appear that Dean Smith has already made contingency plans for his departure through the signing of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City.

However, City could be set to break the transfer record twice this summer.

The report claims that, despite Pep Guardiola's insistence that City cannot afford a new centre-forward this summer, the club are chasing a deal for Spurs talisman Harry Kane, who Daniel Levy values at £150m.

If City manage to pull off either of these mooted transfers, both players will go straight to the top of the list of all-time record Premier League transfers.

With that in mind, Transfermarkt have put together a ranking of the top-20 most expensive deals in history.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City and Manchester United dominate the ranking, with the Red Devils taking the top three spots.

That only five clubs are included in the list attests to the financial dominance of a select few on English soil.

Let's take a look at the most astronomical deals in Premier League history...

20. Naby Keita to Liverpool €60m

19. Alisson to Liverpool €62.5m

18. Rodri to Man City €62.7m

17. Raheem Sterling to Man City €63.7m

16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal €63.75m

15. Christian Pulisic to Chelsea €64m

14. Aymeric Laporte to Man City €65m

13. Joao Cancelo to Man City €65m

12. Alvaro Morata to Chelsea €66m

11. Riyad Mahrez to Man City €67.8m

10. Ruben Dias to Man City €68m

9. Angel Di Maria to Man United €75m

8. Kevin De Bruyne to Man City €84.7m

7. Kepa to Chelsea €80m

6. Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal €80m

5. Kai Havertz to Chelsea €80m

4. Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool €84.65m

3. Romelu Lukaku to Man United €84.7m

2. Harry Maguire to Man United €87m

1. Paul Pogba to Man United €105m

