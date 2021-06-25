F1 2021 Video Game: Tracks revealed

F1 2021 is almost here as racers across the globe eagerly await for the lights to go out on the new edition of the Codemasters' series.

For the first time, the Southam-based organisation will be teaming up with gaming giants EA, who recently bought up the English firm for $1.2 billion (£863,247). This will be the first game under their umbrella since F1 Career Challenge was released back in 2003 for the PlayStation 2.

Various new features will be making their way into the series, including 'Braking Point' which is based on a storyline mode on a driver's rise from the junior series F2 into the big-boy leagues of Formula 1.

As well as this, a host of the sport's legends will be hireable faces for the game's MyTeam mode such as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and many more.

With the game looking to replicate the FIA 2021 Formula 1 World Championship in typical virtual form, they will also look to include all of the circuits that will be featuring on this year's calendar.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is still having its effect on the season, with some countries pulling out of the campaign altogether. But has this affected Codemasters and their approach to their developmental work?

Read more: F1 2021 Video Game: Release Date, Trailer, Price And Everything You Need To Know

F1 2021 Video Game Tracks

Here are the tracks that have been announced for F1 2021 so far:

Bahrain

Imola, Italy

Algarve, Portugal

Catalunya, Spain

Monaco

Baku City, Azerbaijan

Montreal, Canada

Paul Ricard, France

Red Bull Ring, Austria

Silverstone, Great Britain

Hungaroring, Hungary

Spa, Belgium

Zandvoort, Netherlands

Monza, Italy

Sochi, Russia

Marina Bay, Singapore

Interlagos, Brazil

Melbourne, Australia,

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

As you can see, the original 2021 Formula 1 calendar has been retained and the schedule shuffling in real life has not deterred Codemasters' focus.

As a result, Istanbul Park in Turkey will not be present in the game, despite recently replacing Singapore with the organisers being forced to cancel this year's Grand Prix.

We will update this article if any further changes are made up until its 16th July release date.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News