Manchester United: Is the Women's Super League club in crisis?

Manchester United burst onto the women’s football scene in 2018, earning promotion to the Women’s Super League the following year and placing fourth in their debut top-flight campaign.

From there, Manchester United were expected to become one of the dominant forces in the women’s game. But fast forward a couple of years, and the club has no manager, is losing key players rapidly, and is reportedly failing to provide high-quality facilities for its players.

Is it a club in crisis? GiveMeSport Women assesses the damage.

Losing Casey Stoney

Casey Stoney quickly demonstrated she was one of the most promising managerial talents in women’s football, helping Manchester United to Championship glory in 2019. She was then an assured presence on the touchline as the club consolidated their WSL status over the past two years.

Stoney subsequently caused shockwaves last month when she announced she would be stepping down from her role as head coach. The former Lionesses defender said her resignation was an “incredibly tough decision” but she felt it was “right to take some time away.”

Despite Stoney’s resignation coming over a month ago, Manchester United have yet to hire a replacement. Fans have called for Levante’s Maria Pry or Jiangsu Suning’s Gérard Prêcheur to take Stoney’s place, but it is yet to be seen whether their wishes are granted.

Manchester United appear rudderless without a manager, especially at such a crucial time when they should be making plans for the upcoming season. Although they are not the only ones in this quagmire, with Arsenal still seeking a replacement for Joe Montemurro, such a period could have a significant impact on United’s ambition to secure Champions League football next season.

Manchester United’s attitude towards its women’s team

In the aftermath of Stoney’s resignation, reports emerged claiming there had been rising tensions between the head coach and the club. The availability of facilities had been a key part of that – training was moved from Leigh Sports Village to Carrington towards the end of the season after a number of high-profile players fell foul to injury. Once at Carrington, the women’s team had to work around the schedule of their male counterparts.

Stoney was also reportedly unhappy with the way Manchester United handled the first women’s game at Old Trafford. The match took place behind closed doors and was not broadcast live, meaning the event was more of a damp squib than a momentous occasion.

With fans unhappy, Manchester United held a meeting to discuss the upcoming plans for the women’s team. The club promised to “introduce a package of improvements for the women’s team facilities” and “significantly increase investment in Old Trafford and our training complex to ensure that the facilities remain among the best in Europe.”

These commitments could indeed come to fruition, but it is worth remembering Manchester United had initially pledged to improve the women’s team facilities in 2018. This did not happen, and casts doubt on whether the club are taking their female players seriously.

One-way transfer window

Fans are also growing frustrated at Manchester United’s activity in the transfer window. There have only been departures from the club so far this summer. The majority of these have been expected, with Tobin Heath and Christen Press returning to the United States upon the conclusion of their one-year contracts.

Strikers Jane Ross and Jess Sigsworth will also leave the club this summer following the expiry of their contracts, while defensive giant Amy Turner has recently signed for NWSL side Orlando Pride.

There is still uncertainty over young star Lauren James, who has been heavily linked with North London club Chelsea. Although it has not been confirmed, the majority of fans have resigned themselves to the idea of James in blue next season.

With so many players on their way out, Manchester United will be forced to commit to a serious rebuild this summer. The one-way traffic can not continue for much longer.

Will Manchester United be able to turn it around?

The 11th WSL season is set to get underway on the weekend of September 3rd to 5th, giving Manchester United just over two months to turn things around.

The club has made their Champions League ambitions for their women’s team clear from the start. For this to be achieved, a new manager needs to be appointed as soon as possible. Once in place, he or she can then oversee a rebuild of the team which fits their tactical approach and playing style.

Of course, to secure a manager of Champions League calibre, Manchester United will need to prove they mean business when it comes to their women’s team. This includes investment in players and an improvement of training facilities. As Stoney proved, elite managers will not stick around if they are not getting the backing they deserve.

With all this in mind, Manchester United can still be a WSL force next season. But only time will tell if the club approaches this summer’s rebuild in the right way.

News Now - Sport News