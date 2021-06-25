Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As the battle intensifies between Red Bull and Mercedes this season, tensions are starting to rise in Formula 1.

In the midst of the fiercest battle between the duo in the turbo-hybrid, ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria, Max Verstappen finds himself with a narrow 12-point lead in the World Drivers' Championship over Lewis Hamilton.

The second of three back-to-back races in as many weeks, this weekend sees the first of two rounds on Red Bull's home circuit of the Red Bull Ring, with the Austrian GP to follow.

Perhaps understandably, relations in the paddock between the top two teams in F1 are starting to fray.

Whilst both Team principal's Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been exchanging blows behind the scenes for many weeks, the relationship between both Verstappen and Hamilton however, has remained unshaken and one of respect.

Perhaps that is, until now.

As Red Bull approach two races on home turf in the Austrian mountains, it is now the Milton Keynes outfit who have assumed the 'favourites' tag - at least in the view of Mercedes - to further extend their 37-point advantage this weekend.

But the moniker is slowly starting to grind on Verstappen, who is growing tired of the Silver Arrows playing the same reverse psychology routine.

As the Dutchman stated ahead of race weekend, Hamilton believes Red Bull are in the box seat to take a vice-like grip in proceedings, but Verstappen sees things rather differently, taking a sly jab at his F1 title rival.

"I'm a bit tired of Lewis always being the underdog", Verstappen intimates, per GPBlog.

"In France we drove with less wing. Everyone could see that. Maybe Lewis should buy some glasses..."

Having won the last three races in Monte Carlo, Baku and last weekend in France at Circuit Paul Ricard, Red Bull have now opened up a sizeable advantage over their rivals.

With Sergio Perez having recorded podiums in the last two races also, the Mexican has combined to provide Red Bull with a dual-pronged threat, together with Hamilton.

Though marginal favourites for the top spot again in Austria, Mercedes themselves came home 1-2 in last year's race.

Accordingly, Hamilton believes Mercedes can achieve a similar result in 2021, but also points towards Red Bull being faster on the straights, of which Spielberg boasts some of the quickest on the calendar.

''We haven't found an answer to all my questions yet, but I'm optimistic and hope we can reap here", Hamilton said.

"It's about all sorts of elements. If we make a step forward it will be good. They (Red Bull) are gaining ground on the straight. In France I lost three tenths a lap purely on top speed and here in Austria you have three of those straights".

Though the Briton's tone is tinged with a sense of resignation ahead of this weekend, both he and Mercedes will be desperate to take Red Bull down a notch in their own back yard.

But currently, that is easier said than done.

