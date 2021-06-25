Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Store Offers Revealed

Apex Legends will be launching a limited time collection event called Genesis and new details have emerged revealing what new store offers there will be.

The event will be lasting around two weeks, from the end of June until mid July, and many fans are excited as it is taking gamers back to where it all began with the ability to play on the same Kings Canyon that was in Season One.

Read More: Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Patch Notes, Skins, Release Date, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Along with the changes to the map, there will be an abundance of new content for players to get their hands on.

It is definitely a good way at keeping players content and interested in the battle royale game as many wait for Season 10 to come out.

Store Offers During Genesis Collection Event Has Been Revealed

It was revealed that the Apex Legend’s in-game store would be offering fans new content to buy, but this content will only be available while the limited time event is going on.

Read More: Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: What is the release date?

The content that will be released is split into two. Half of the content will be available the first week of the event and the other half in the second week.

These packs in the store can be bought using Apex Coins. If you don’t have enough, you can buy more from the Playstation Store.

Here is the content that you can get:

June 29 - July 6

Loba Petty Theft: This will give you seven event packs and well as a skin for Loba. It costs 5000 Apex Coins.

Crypto Inconspicuous: This will give you three event packs as well as a skin for Crypto. It costs 2500 Apex Coins.

Octane XL-R8 and R301: This will give you a weapon skin for the R301, as well as a skin for Octane. It costs 2000 Apex Coins.

Wattson The Warrior Empress: You get a brand new Wattson skin, and it is available for 1250 coins.

Octane XL-R8: Here all you get is the Octane skin, and it is available for 1250 coins.

R301 Fun in the Sun: This gives you the weapon skin for the R301 and costs 1250 coins.

Hemlok Rise of the Phoenix: This gives you a new skin for the Hemlok and only costs 700 coins.

July 6 - July 13

Caustic Gasbuster and R99: You get a new caustic skin and the R99 weapon skin, all for 2000 coins.

Pathfinder Plastic Fantastic: You get a Pathfinder skin for 1250 coins.

Caustic Gasbuster: You get the Caustic skin on its own and it costs 1250 coins.

R99 Dangerous Game: You get the R99 weapon skin and it costs 1250 coins.

Spitfire Cyberstripe: You get a weapon skin for the Spitfire, it costs 700 coins.

Be sure to get onto the Apex store during the event to get some of this great content.

