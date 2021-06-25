There is an age-old theory that goes something like this: 70% of the world is made of water, and the rest is covered by N'Golo Kante.

Only the scientists will be able to truly verify that theory, but to the naked eye it's not a statement we're in a rush to undermine.

Whenever Chelsea or France are in action, Kante is a ubiquitous presence on the pitch, suffocating the opposition with his pressing and unrelenting stamina.

His selfless style is a mirror of his humble-natured mentality, and he has become one of world football's most respected and likeable characters since starring in Leicester City's unlikely Premier League title triumph in 2016.

There are countless examples to reveal just how hard-working and diligent Kante is when he crosses the white line, but there was one instance during Chelsea's trip to West Ham back in March 2017 that summed up exactly what he's all about.

With the ball hanging in the air, Kante ran to trap the ball dead as it landed on the turf and ended up playing a loose through pass into the left channel.

However, there was no Chelsea player in sight and Kante's touch was so heavy that the ball seemed destined to head out of play harmlessly for a goal kick.

But this is N'Golo Kante we're talking about.

Rather than give up on what was a clear lost cause to everyone else housed inside the London Stadium, Kante went in hot pursuit of the ball and, somehow, managed to prevent it from going out of play.

Once he reached the ball, he then managed to engineer a left-footed pass back to the edge of the box into the path of Eden Hazard.

"N’Golo Kante will have to fetch that himself but, being N’Golo Kante, he has," said the commentator, before going on to declare: "That is ridiculous!"

You can watch a clip of the incident in full below:

Please never change, N'Golo.

