Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Which Legendary Pokémon will feature?

Pokemon GO Fest is just around the corner and trainers have begun to ask questions regarding Legendary species.

With the series celebrating its 25th anniversary and the fifth birthday of the game itself, Niantic have decided to go all-out with a special event set over the space of two days.

During that timeframe, the emphasis will be split down the middle with one day focusing on capturing Pokemon, while the other will focus on raids.

This will have an effect on five-star raids which contains Legendary Pokemon - with many curious as to which species will be included.

Pokemon GO Fest Legendaries

Via Niantic's official blog, they revealed that every single Legendary Pokemon will be featuring in Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

But how will they be able to fit all of these species into five-star raids in the space of 24 hours, you may be wondering? Well, fear not, as this query has been answered. Each set of legendaries will be ordered due to their type and will be arranged into four themed hours on a rotation:

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 am to 11:00 am BST and 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm BST local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm BST and 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm BST local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm BST and 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm BST local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in!

During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm BST and 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm BST local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

However, they added that Mythical Pokemon will not be featured at all during the event.

