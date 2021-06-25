Tottenham transfer news: Spurs want £25.8m ace who thrived on Euro 2020 debut

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, as reported by Record via Sport Witness.

What's the latest news involving Palhinha?

The 25-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs across Europe, with Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Everton all reportedly tracking him.

Now, Spurs have entered the frame, and it is understood that they have reached out to the Portuguese champions to find out whether a deal is possible between the two clubs.

How much would Palhinha cost?

Sporting are believed to want €30m (£25.8m) in order to let Palhinha leave this summer, and they appear to be in a strong negotiating position at this stage.

The 6 foot 3 midfielder is currently tied down to a long-term contract until 2025 as he extended his deal with the club last October.

This indicates that Sporting are under no pressure to let him go if they don't get a suitable offer for his services in the transfer window.

How has Palhinha fared at the Euros so far?

After failing to feature in Portugal's first two games of the tournament, Palhinha was sent on at half time on Wednesday night against France to win his fifth cap for his country. He made an instant impact.

With Portugal's place in the championships hanging in the balance, he delivered an impressive display against the world champions.

As per WhoScored, Palhinha made more dribbles (4) than any of his teammates, put in three tackles and recorded an 88% pass success rate as he got straight into the thick of the action.

He was rewarded for his efforts by being given a WhoScored match rating of 7.05 - only Cristiano Ronaldo (7.52) and Renato Sanches (7.23) were given higher marks for Portugal - as the side booked their place in the last 16.

How could Palhinha fit into Tottenham's team?

Tottenham were very reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this term, as the pair scored 40 of their 68 league goals in 2020/21. They need a little more from their midfield moving forwards, and the addition of Palhinha to their squad could help with this.

Playing alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who did not miss a minute of Premier League action this year, this would give Spurs a very solid base in their midfield, which could allow some of their more creative midfielders to flourish higher up the pitch.

Tanguy Ndombele had a strong campaign under Jose Mourinho - he was Tottenham's sixth-best player according to WhoScored - but there is still a sense that there is more to come from him.

By having two defensively-sound midfielders in place behind him, he could start to have more of an influence in the final third next year, while Palhinha's arrival may also lead to an upturn in form for the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli, who registered just three goal contributions between them in the league this season.

