Daily Digest: Arsenal criticised after closing development programme for girls

In today’s news: Arsenal receive criticism for closing their girls’ development programme, Katie Swan books a place in the Wimbledon draw, and anticipation for the Netball Superleague Finals Weekend ramps up.

Arsenal close down Women’s Player Development Programme

Arsenal have received a backlash after closing down their Women’s Player Development Programme for girls aged seven to 15. Telegraph Sport has reported up to 300 girls have been affected by the closure, with many young players understood to be “devastated”.

The programme, run across five satellite sites across Hertfordshire and North London, is separate to the club’s academy for elite players. The academy is set to be expanded to include younger age groups, doubling the number of female players in Arsenal’s elite pathway.

Despite this, parents of the girls in the Women’s Player Development Programme have criticised Arsenal.

"At an age when girls often just drop out of football, this is so crucial, and I worry a lot of them will drop out," said Anne-Marie Mill, whose daughter had been in an under-14 group.

"They’ve just cut them adrift, that’s how it feels. It’s really devastating for them all. The kids are sold a dream - now this just doesn’t smell right. Something stinks here."

Katie Swan qualifies for main draw of Wimbledon

Britain’s Katie Swan reached the main draw of Wimbledon after a comprehensive 6-0, 6-4 win over Arina Rodionova in the final round of qualifying.

The 20-year-old had already defeated Lizette Cabrera 7-5, 6-2 and the American sixth seed Caty McNally 6-4, 7-6, 7-5. It will be Swan’s fourth appearance at Wimbledon. She reached the second round of the Grand Slam as a wildcard in 2018.

"I was dealing with a lot of nerves, which was probably pretty obvious, but I can't tell you how happy I am to come through," she said. "This is probably my biggest accomplishment in tennis. I'm very excited."

Anticipation for Netball Superleague Finals Weekend ramps up

Excitement is building for the conclusion of the Netball Superleague this weekend. Two semi-finals will be held tomorrow, before the Grand Final on Sunday.

Three-time finalists Loughborough Lightning will take on Superleague debutantes Leeds Rhinos in the first semi-final, while Team Bath face defending champions Manchester Thunder in the other. Loughborough will have a point to prove after topping the table in the regular season.

All games will be shown live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Alice Powell takes pole position for opening W Series race

Alice Powell took the first pole position of her W Series career at this season’s opening round in Austria. The 28-year-old had won the last race of the inaugural season – the last W Series event to take place before it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powell will be joined on the front row by Sarah Moore, who was less than two tenths of a second adrift of her British teammate. Spanish rookie Belen Garcia took third and will line up on the second row alongside 2019 runner-up Beitske Visser. Defending W Series champion Jamie Chadwick was eighth fastest.

The main event, which is supporting Formula 1’s Styrian Grand Prix, takes place tomorrow at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Chelsea Women sell out season tickets

Chelsea have announced that season tickets for the upcoming campaign have sold out for the first time in the club’s history. Regular tickets will still be available on a match-by-match basis.

“I’m delighted to hear we’ve sold more season tickets than ever before,” said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. “We’ve missed our loyal fans tremendously, but we felt their support throughout the last season. I really can’t wait to see everyone back at Kingsmeadow later this summer, we’ve got plenty to celebrate!”

Chelsea have just come to an end of a spectacular season – the team won the Community Shield, Continental League Cup and secured back-to-back Barclays FA Women’s Super League titles. The Blues also booked a place in the Champions League final for the first time.

