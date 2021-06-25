Sheffield United news: Serie A side aiming to step up transfer pursuit of Blades ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing a woeful 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League which resulted in relegation earlier this year, Sheffield United have decided to turn to Slavisa Jokanovic for inspiration as they look to bounce back in the Championship.

The Blades manager has previously achieved promotion from this division on two separate occasions and thus will fancy his chances of replicating this feat at Bramall Lane next season.

Whereas Jokanovic has yet to put his own stamp on United's squad in terms of incomings, it is surely only a matter of time before he drafts in some fresh faces.

However, the scale of the Blades' business may depend on whether they are willing to part ways with Sander Berge.

A report from Yorkshire Live earlier this week revealed that the midfielder was not actively looking to leave United who believe that he can play an important role for the club during the upcoming campaign.

With the Blades attempting to deter interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year by valuing Berge at £35m, another potential suitor are seemingly looking into the possibility of upping their pursuit of the Norway international.

According to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness), Napoli are looking to sign the midfielder for as little as €8m (£6.8m) due to the fact that they believe that Berge has a release clause included in his contract which is set to run until 2024.

However, this touted figure would still be lower than the €12m (£10.3m) which would automatically allow the Serie A side to negotiate personal terms with the midfielder.

It is understood that Napoli are looking to draft in Berge as a successor for Fabian Ruiz who has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Berge unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

However, with Napoli trying to secure the midfielder's services for a bargain fee, United must not give into their demands as there is every chance that the 23-year-old will be able to thrive in a lower division.

Whilst Berge was only able to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.43 in the top-flight last season, he was hampered considerably by injury which limited his game-time to 16 appearances.

Providing that the midfielder can maintain his fitness over the course of the upcoming campaign, he may be able to spearhead United's push for promotion and thus it is imperative that the Blades do everything they can to keep him at Bramall Lane.

