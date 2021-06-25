Celtic transfer news: Bidding war expected in early blow to Postecoglou era

Celtic target Mario Vuskovic will be sold this summer but Hadjuk Split will hold out for a bidding war, according to The Daily Record.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Scottish Sun recently claimed the club's scouts had watched the 19-year-old on several occasions last season and were stepping up their bid to sign him from £5m.

Talks were said to have been started though, according to The Record, his current club are believed to be prepared to sit tight.

Indeed, they are thought to be aware that their young defender will be in big demand this summer and are willing to use such interest to drive up his price.

Would Vuskovic be a good signing for Celtic?

With Kristoffer Ajer strongly linked with a move away, Celtic could certainly do with reinforcement.

In 2018, The Guardian quoted Kresimir Gojun (the head of Hadjuk's academy) in his praise for the player while including him in their '60 of the best young talents in world football'.

"What sets him apart and suggests he might end up playing at an elite level is his unusual set of skills,” he said.

“He’s not just dominant in challenges but also exceptional in buildup play. He often scores goals and can score from free-kicks like a No 10.”

Meanwhile, a scout report from Total Football Analysis praised his 'technical and passing ability' and his 'progressive runs with the ball'.

Would a bidding war be bad for Celtic?

Clearly, no club would like to be involved in a bidding war and potentially spend more money than they have to, though it could be a particularly bad turn of events for Celtic.

Last month, GIVEMESPORT revealed there were mixed messages from senior sources in regards to the level of investment on offer this summer even despite the club's need to rebuild.

What has Ange Postecoglou said about his new team?

Speaking to the club's official website yesterday, new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stressed he was keen to analyse his players before anything else.

“I’m looking forward to the first training session to be honest,” he said.

“I don’t look too far head, I know we have the friendly games but I want to get out on the park and work with the lads and the staff. That way they get to know me and what my expectations are as a manager. Every training session every day is going to be so important.”

