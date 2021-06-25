Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their search for a successor to Jose Mourinho rumbles on.

Nuno left Molineux at the end of the season after an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign that saw the club finish in 13th place but his time in the Midlands was otherwise successful, taking Wolves from Championship mediocrity to the Premier League.

Spurs have considered a number of managerial swoops this summer, ranging from Erik ten Hag to Paulo Fonseca, but none have materialised into an appointment as yet.

It now appears Nuno is in the frame to take the Spurs job and The Telegraph note three key topics that were brought up in discussions - the Portuguese's style of play, the prospect of Harry Kane being sold and the future of Heung-min Son.

Here, using information from recent reports, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at what Tottenham likely said to their potential next manager...

Style of play

This largely depends on which officials Nuno spoke to, with Alasdair Gold revealing on football.london that there is actually some disparity between Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici's visions of the first-team.

Whereas Levy wants a manager who employs expansive, attacking football, Tottenham's new director believes the team should go down a more conservative route. While only Manchester City and Manchester United scored more goals than Spurs last season, they ranked sixth in the top flight for goals conceded.

So it appears philosophy is a contentious issue behind the scenes at Tottenham right now, but Nuno arguably offers an ideal compromise. Back in 2018/19, his Wolves side scored just one more goal than they conceded in the Premier League, highlighting how he created a largely well-balanced outfit.

Selling Harry Kane

According to Dean Jones speaking on The Football Terrace, Tottenham have told every managerial candidate they've spoken to that Kane will not be sold this summer.

Whether any potential new gaffer truly believes that remains a different matter, however. Manchester City have already made an opening offer for Kane and after the England striker reportedly expressed a desire to leave earlier in the summer, it seems Tottenham are fighting a losing battle.

Perhaps the bigger question is what Tottenham intend to do with Kane's departure fee and how much input the next manager will have on how it's spent.

Heung-min Son's future

Some slightly more encouraging news here. Contract negotiations with Tottenham's second-most important player have been going on since December and Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that he's expected to sign a new deal soon.

All parties are confident an agreement can be reached, which will see the South Korea international enjoy an increased salary.

While Kane's situation remains shrouded in serious doubt, Tottenham's next manager can at least take solace in the fact he should have Son at his disposal for the foreseeable future upon taking the job. The forward notched up 17 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League last season.

