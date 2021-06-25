West Brom transfer news: Baggies weighing up seven-figure swoop for international ace

With West Bromwich Albion set to head into a new dawn under the guidance of manager Valerien Ismael, it will be intriguing to see what approach they will take when it comes to their recruitment this summer.

Whilst the Baggies have yet to bolster their squad following their relegation from the Premier League, they now have the freedom to push on with their transfer pursuits after resolving their protracted managerial saga by handing over the reins to the Frenchman.

Whereas West Brom could look towards the free-agency market for inspiration in the coming months, they may also be tempted to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the Championship by splashing the cash on a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

Having recently parted ways with the likes of Kyle Edwards, Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Baggies decide to add to their attacking options by signing one of Liverpool's exciting talents.

According to Goal, West Brom are reportedly keeping tabs on Harry Wilson's situation at Anfield ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The winger, who is also attracting interest from Benfica, Brentford and Fulham, is understood to be open to the possibility of leaving Liverpool after failing to break into their first-team in recent years.

Loaned out to Cardiff City for the previous campaign, Wilson helped the Welsh side secure an eighth-place finish in the Championship by netting seven goals and providing 12 assists for his team-mates in 37 appearances.

It is thought that Liverpool will be willing to sell the winger if a club meet their valuation of £12m.

Whereas Benfica have made an approach to the Reds about Wilson's availability, it is reportedly unlikely that they will be able to match the club's asking price.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be a spectacular bit of business by the Baggies if they can convince Wilson to make a permanent move to the Hawthorns.

A stand-out performer for Cardiff last season, the winger produced an abundance of creativity in the second-tier as he averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.96.

Wilson, who has been capped on 28 occasions at international level by Wales, also ranked in the top-five at the club in terms of shots per game (2) and key passes per match (1.1) as he illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving at this level.

Providing that West Brom are able to win the race for Wilson's signature, they may find themselves in a commanding position to secure an immediate return to the top-flight next year as there is every chance that he will set the Championship alight with his displays.

