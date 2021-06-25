Wolves transfer news: Unique advantage in race for "big talent"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Sport via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ceballos?

It's been reported that the Spanish giants are open to selling Ceballos, who has spent the last two years on loan at Arsenal, this summer for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.8m).

The 24-year-old is also being monitored by other clubs across Europe, with AC Milan and Real Betis believed to be interested in securing his signature.

Do Wolves hold a unique advantage in the race to sign Ceballos?

It seems they do.

The Premier League outfit reportedly have the necessary funds to sign Ceballos on a permanent deal during the current transfer window. Meanwhile, Milan only want to take the Spaniard on a loan deal with no fee involved, and Betis can only make an offer once they have offloaded some of their key players.

Ceballos has previously stated that he does not want to go out on loan again next year, so it seems that Wolves hold the upper hand over Milan in this respect.

Is there still a big problem that could prevent Wolves from signing Ceballos?

There is.

It is understood that the 11-cap international does not want to return to the Premier League, and would instead prefer to play his football elsewhere next term.

This should not be a major shock to Wolves as Ceballos claimed back in April that he felt he was more suited to the style of play in La Liga, which indicated that he saw his future outside of England.

Still, confirmation that the creative midfielder is not keen on playing in the English top-flight in 2021/22 is certainly a blow for Wolves' chances of landing Ceballos.

Would Ceballos be a good signing for Wolves?

Ceballos made a positive impression when he first came to the Premier League, as he helped Arsenal win the FA Cup in his first season at the club.

His efforts were appreciated by the Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta, who labelled him a "big talent" last July.

However, his second season in north London was less impressive as he made just 17 league starts due to injuries and falling down the pecking order. He registered just three goal involvements all year, and was unable to grab games by the scruff of the neck, with Arsenal finishing down in a disappointing eighth place.

His comments in April suggest that he had mentally checked out in terms of playing in the Premier League moving forwards, and that should be a major red flag for Wolves in their pursuit of Ceballos.

Potentially spending upwards of £25m on a player who is not convinced that he is suited to the Premier League would not be a wise investment on Wolves' part, and is one that they should steer clear of.

