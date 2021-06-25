Leeds transfer news: Exciting update emerges with a number of deals close to being sealed

Leeds United could be preparing to announce a number of signings next week, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

The next few days look as if they'll be really rather busy at Elland Road.

Loan star Jack Harrison is expected to join on a permanent basis from Manchester City after the Yorkshire club included an option to exercise that right when signing him on loan for the third time in August 2020.

Meanwhile, deals for Birmingham City's young striker Amari Miller and Bradford's 16-year-old goalkeeper Darryl Ombang are believed to be at an advanced stage.

How many assists did Jack Harrison record last season?

The 24-year-old formed a major part of Leeds' success upon their return to the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign.

Well-versed in Marcelo Bielsa's methods, the former New York City winger recorded eight assists (the second-highest number in the side behind Raphinha) while also scoring eight goals, a figure only bettered by Patrick Bamford.

According to WhoScored data, his 1.6 key passes per game average trailed only his aforementioned Brazilian teammate's average and Harrison also ranked within the club's top five players for shots and dribbles over the same period.

What about the youngsters?

Leeds are said to be working on bringing burgeoning talent to the club as they focus on stocking their homegrown ranks in line with the new Brexit transfer rules.

Miller, who Blues boss Lee Bowyer described as 'fearless', is thought to be heading to the club in a deal potentially worth £1.5m in compensation fee, while Ombang was is 'considered among the most promising young goalkeepers coming through in England' (via The Daily Mail).

Who else have Leeds been linked with?

Celtic's highly-rated young defender Leo Hjelde (who was once compared to Virgil van Dijk) was also touted as a potential target by Football Insider recently.

Elsewhere, GIVEMESPORT have been told that Rangers' Ryan Kent is once again a target, though the Scottish champions are confident of keeping him.

Could this be a big month for Leeds?

Speaking to The Athletic's 'The Phil Hay Show' last month, director of football Victor Orta revealed he'd like to tie up Leeds' business before the end of June.

“It’s a strange market, I think obviously I want all the new players to start pre-season,” he said (via TEAMtalk).

“I still have a long month of June and obviously I hope that the month of June we can finish the job.

“We can put our effort but it is not always just our side. Perhaps from our side, it is all done but there are a lot of people involved and it is out of our control.”

